ESI Hospital at Mohali to get facelift

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 31

The ESI Hospital at Mohali will soon get a facelift, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain told members of the Mohali Industries Association (MIA) at an interactive session at the MIA office today.

The DC said the tender process for the Dera Bassi-Barwala road was in the final stage and the construction work would start soon. She said a site had been identified for setting up the proposed 100-bed ESI Hospital in Dera Bassi.

She said she was regularly following up on various announcements that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had recently made during the Sarkar-Sanyatkar Milni at Mohali. She assured the industrialists that all the projects that were proposed or were in the pipeline would be expedited.

Besides, efforts were being made to issue cashless cards to workers for treatment costing up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Chief Minister Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana, she said.

Earlier, Jasbir Singh, Chairman, Labour Law Committee, apprised the DC about issues related to the ESI Hospital. He highlighted the need to introduce emergency services and ensure early reimbursement of medical bills.

#Dera Bassi #Mohali