Essay contest held on energy conservation

Chandigarh, May 28
In a step towards making India cleaner and greener, the state designated agency (electrical circle), Chandigarh, organised an essay writing competition aimed at promoting cleanliness and energy conservation in homes and offices.
The event was part of the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ initiative observed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, New Delhi, from May 16 to 31. It saw participation of officials across various departments, including the construction circle, electrical, public health, electricity and NIC Chandigarh Administration.
Chief Engineer CB Ojha, UT, presided over the event. As part of the proceedings, he distributed prizes among the winners of the essay writing competition. In his address, he underscored the critical importance of cleanliness and energy conservation in daily life. He emphasised how individual efforts could collectively contribute to making Chandigarh a cleaner and more energy-efficient city.
