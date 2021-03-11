Essay-writing contest

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology, Panjab University, organised an essay-writing competition for MA students of the department. The theme was “Protecting our environment”. Sahil, Priyaal Sharma, Nilay Malik and Ankitesh Tiwari were declared the winners.
Seminar on defence & warfare
The Department of Defence and National Security Studies and the Panjab University Institute of Social Sciences Education and Research, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research, organised a seminar on the theme “Defence & Warfare: Emerging Paradigms”.
Workshop on publication ethics
A three-day workshop on the theme “Research and Publication Ethics”, which was organised by the Department of Public Administration, PU, concluded on Wednesday. The workshop was attended by 36 participants from various disciplines like public administration, political science, history, economics, statistics, zoology, human rights and duties, philosophy, systems biology and bioinformatics, women’s studies and development and the UIET.
CGC gets NBA accreditation
The Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, received accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for its BTech programmes in computer science engineering and electronics and communication engineering. The NBA assesses the quality competence of programmes especially in the technical disciplines offered by educational institutions on stringent parameters and criteria for accreditation. Satnam Singh Sandhu, chairman, and Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, president, CGC, congratulated the faculty and students of the institute.
