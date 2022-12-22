Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

To reduce the waiting period, the Estate Office has decided to double the daily appointment slots for submission of applications from tomorrow.

Yashpal Garg, officiating Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer, today visited the Estate Office and interacted with public and officials.

He observed many applicants were getting appointment slots after 10 or 15 days for submission of applications at the Estate Office and registration of deeds at the Sub-Registrar’s office.

After discussing the existing processes with the Additional District Magistrate, all three Assistant Estate Officers (AEOs) and the Sub-Registrar as per the ongoing roaster, Garg ordered some experimental changes with effect from December 26 to January 13. After detailed deliberations, Garg ordered to revise the appointment slots for submission of application from the existing 24 to 48 from tomorrow on each working day. For the purpose, two additional counters with computer and data entry operator would be provided, he added.

Providing a huge relief to people facing the problem of errors in data entry of the application, he directed that the facility for correction in data would be provided at the Estate Office the same day itself. One computer with one data entry operator would be provided to carry out corrections in the applications, he said. Earlier, such applicants had to take a fresh appointment for submission of corrected applications and wait for another 10 to 15 days.

Garg also extended the public meeting days. Now, people could meet the designated officials on all working days from 12 noon to 1 pm, instead of only on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

He clarified that public meetings would be allowed up to the level of branch in charge only. However, if required in some cases, the AEO or branch in charge may send a visitor to a dealing assistant. He warned of strict action against the dealing assistant in case of directly entertaining visitors during a public meeting. At present, visitors are allowed to approach at all levels such as AEO, branch in charge and dealing assistants.

On appointment for registration of deeds, he directed to increase the slots on each working day from 50 to 60 with a provision of two additional discretionary slots with the Additional Deputy Commissioner for urgent matters. Earlier, there were 50 slots on each working day with a provision of five additional discretionary slots with the Sub-Registrar for urgent matters.

Garg said these changes were being made on an experimental basis and a final decision with suitable modifications would be taken based on its outcome.

He assigned the responsibility of implementation of these experimental changes to newly appointed AEO-III Rajiv Tewari, who will remain present in the Estate Office during the public dealing time and also will interact with the visiting applicants/public.

In case of minor technical or typing errors while there being no doubt about genuineness of the transaction or applicant, the same may be ignored with the specific approval of the Estate Officer instead of mechanical rejection of the application, he directed.

Fresh modifications for trial period

Slots for submission of application forms doubled from 24 to 48 from Thursday.

Errors in data entry for applications to be rectified at the office same day.

Now, people can meet designated officials on all working days from 12 noon to 1 pm.

On appointment for registration of deeds, slots increased on each working day from 50 to 60.

Hot masala tea for visitors

All applicants vising the Estate Office would be offered a cup of hot masala tea at the reception up to January 31.