Estate Office team inspects Berkeley

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

A team of the UT Estate Office today carried out a fresh inspection of a commercial complex of Berkeley Realtech Limited in Industrial Area, Phase I, with regard to building violations and misuse proceedings. Sources said the report would be submitted to the Assistant Estate Officer for examination tomorrow.

The owners of Berkeley commercial complex had earlier filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging a series of notices issued by the Estate Office within a short span of 20 days.

A team, led by SDM-East, sealed the complex on September 1 on the directions of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) for allegedly violating environment norms.

The order was issued by TC Nautiyal, Member Secretary, CPCC, following a surprise check carried out on July 14. A show-cause notice was issued to the unit over certain violations. Its reply was not found to be satisfactory.