Estate Office Team to inspect Berkeley today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

The UT Administration has decided to carry out an inspection for building violations and misuse at a commercial complex of Berkeley Realtech Limited in Industrial Area, Phase I, tomorrow.

Sources said a team of the Estate Office would carry out the inspection.

A team, led by the SDM (East), had sealed the complex on September 1 on the directions of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) for allegedly violating environment norms.

The order issued by TC Nautiyal, Member Secretary, CPCC, states that during a surprise check carried out on July 14, it was found that the unit was running a commercial complex along with a service station and had installed two diesel generator sets of 320 KVA each and two of 62.5 KVA each. The unit also offered denting and painting services and installed a paint booth on the third floor of the building. As per the conditions issued to them by the CPCC, the unit was not supposed to install or use a diesel generator set without prior permission of the CPCC.

A show-cause notice was issued to the unit on July 14. The unit submitted its reply on July 25, which was not found to be satisfactory, states the order.

As per the order, personal hearings were also given by the CPCC to Berkeley Realtech on August 22 and 25, which were attended by Ranjeev Dahuja, director of the unit, but he was unable to give justification for the violations.