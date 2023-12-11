Estate Office to hold 2-day grievance redressal camp

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

The UT Estate Office will organise a grievance redressal camp on December 16 and 17. The first camp on December 16 would be held for residents of Sector 1 to 30, and Industrial Area, Phase I and II, at Community Centre, Sector 18, and on December 17, for residents of Sector 31 onwards at Community Centre, Sector 38-C, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Residents whose cases are pending in the Estate Office may submit their representations at the above mentioned venues. Vinay Partap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, along with Assistant Estate Officers and other officials will be available. Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Secretary Finance, will also visit the camp.