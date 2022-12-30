Estate Officer to review status of pending files on January 6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

After launching a massive drive to clear the backlog, the Estate Officer will review the status of pending files on January 6.

Yashpal Garg, officiating Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer and Commissioner, Excise and Taxation, UT, had recently directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Assistant Estate Officers (AEOs) and other senior officials to clear the pending files by January 5. To meet the deadline, the offices may be opened on Saturday or Sunday and late in the evening, he added.

Despite being a holiday, Sanyam Garg, AEO-I; and Rajiv Tewari, AEO-III, were in their respective offices today to clear the pending files.

The directions came after Garg received complaints that files were pending with the AEO concerned for approval even after the completion of all formalities.

“There seems to be no reason to keep a file pending even for a day or two unless there are some justified circumstances. We need to clear the whole pendency through a drive to break the vicious cycle of delay and then to ensure the timely disposal of fresh matters,” said Garg.

Just for the sake of clearing the pendency, the application should not be rejected or unnecessary objections raised, he said, adding that he might call the relevant file and look into the reasons for rejection of applications. “If it is observed that rejection/objection was not desirable, then it may invite strict action against the officer concerned,” he warned.

Garg said he would review status of the pending files on January 6. The ADC, AEOs and JETC are to be ready with the detail of those pending files, which were received by them till December 31, but could not be cleared before January 5, he said.

Garg said the officer, who would not be having any pending file, are not required to attend the review meeting.

