Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Chandigarh, September 21

Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), nodal agency for the implementation of the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, will soon develop a mobile application to provide real-time information on charging stations such as updates on time slot, type of station, load, location and tariff.

The Administration yesterday notified the EV Policy-2022. Apart from providing incentives to the EV buyers, the administration has put a cap on the registration of vehicles running on conventional fuel to gradually phase out these in UT.

The UT will stop the registration of two-wheelers and three-wheelers running on the fossil fuel after two years.

The society will develop a single-window platform that will be integrated with all stakeholders to provide a one-stop solution to users for various incentives under the policy.

On the UT’s initiatives towards inclusion of EVs into its fleet, all new bus procurements and replacements will be electric vehicles only.

Similarly, the government vehicles and MC fleet will be replaced with EVs in a phased manner.

The administration will create an enabling environment for establishing private as well as public charging infrastructure in the city. As it is expected that most electric vehicle users will use charging points at home and at workplaces, certain measures will be taken to encourage installation of charging points at these places. The Administration will also amend the existing building bylaws for the purpose so as to make all new homes and workplaces 'EV ready' for at least 20% of vehicle load.

In order to facilitate the establishment of charging infrastructure in housing societies, offices and other places for private/semi-private usage, CREST will make an IT-based platform, which will provide one-stop solution within the defined timeline by enabling features such as power connection, standard models of EV supply equipment, cost of equipment installation and empanelled vendors.

According to the policy, charging infrastructure has been made mandatory for all petrol stations (both private and government ones) operational in Chandigarh in six months. If there is no adequate space, then owners will make necessary arrangements for installing the charging stations in the nearby parking area, says the policy.

