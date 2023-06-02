EV Policy to be reviewed, says Chandigarh Adviser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Amid concerns raised by auto dealers over likely halting of registration of petrol two-wheelers from July, UT Adviser Dharam Pal on Thursday said they will review the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy-2022 and restriction on registration of the non-EV vehicles in the city.

Non-electric two-wheelers may be hitting the end of the road in the city with their registration likely to be stopped from July as the UT Transport Department is on course to achieving the annual target fixed in its EV policy by June-end.

“We will review the EV Policy and the restriction on the registration of the non-EV vehicles in the city. We will take a decision after taking all stakeholders on board. We will have to calculate when the non-EV vehicles registration can be stopped,” said the Adviser.

As per the target for this fiscal, nearly 6,200 petrol two-wheelers can be registered in the city. After this, their registration will be stopped and only electric two-wheelers will be registered. So far this fiscal, 3,700 two-wheelers have been registered and only 2,500 more can now be registered.