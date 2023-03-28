Event focuses on Chandigarh art, culture

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Prof DS Kapoor, former principal of the Government College of Art, Chandigarh, organised a series of programmes to promote art and culture of the City Beautiful.

It was an initiative under the banner of Sujan Singh Memorial Foundation, which he started in the year 2018. He shares, “My father, Sujan Singh Kapoor, and grandfather, Master Sundar Singh Kapoor, taught at the Government College of Art. Three generations of our family have served at this college. I have documented the history of the college in a coffee table book, titled ‘History and Heritage, Government College of Art (India)’.”

The book is now inducted in the India Book of Records. The764-page book is a pictorial encapsulation of the institute’s history since its establishment in 1875 in Lahore.

Kapoor felicitated 12 young and budding artists from tricity for their phenomenal work in their respective fields of specialisation in fine arts. The artists who were felicitated are Bharpur Singh, Gurpreet Singh Dhuri, Kuldeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Rahul Dhiman, Parvesh Kumar, Sarabjit Singh Rupal, Rishi Raj Tomar, Satwinder Kaur, Gurjit Singh, Meet Nimaan and Jaspreet Singh.

The event also hosted an art exhibition by Ramesh Chhetri of Uttarakhand. His creations will be on display in the Department of Art History and Visual Arts till March 31.

Prof Arvind, Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala, was the chief guest. Prof Renu Vig, VC of Panjab University, and Prof Alka Jain, principal of Government College of Art, were among those present.