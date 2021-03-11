Event held to mark Janmashtami at Tagore Theatre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

To mark Krishna Janmashtami in a novel way, Nar ‘O’ Narayana, a collaborative depiction made up of paintings, a Bharatnatyam dance recital followed by a poetry session of ‘Krishna Leela’, was presented by The Narrators, a performing arts society. The act was conceived and directed by Nisha Luthra, founder of The Narrators. The

one-of-its-kind performance took place at Tagore Theatre.

“There are many stories woven around the life of Lord Krishna. Nar ‘O’ Narayana depicted Krishna Leela through a collaborative mix of paintings, Bharatnatyam dance and a poetic rendezvous, which was hugely appreciated by the audience,” said Nisha Luthra.

The narrative began from the aisle and the corridor of Tagore Theatre through paintings. Artist Anubhav Som perceived Krishna in the colour of blue, behind the blue and beyond the blue and his paintings too were influenced by this theme.