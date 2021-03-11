Event marks Youth Day at Panjab University

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

The Centre for Social Work and the Department of Public Relations, Panjab University, today organised an event to mark International Youth Day with a message of sustainable development through sustainable solutions.

The chief guest at the event was Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor. Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh, was the guest of honour.

Caroline said it was heart-warming to see such initiatives being undertaken by the university and the young alumni of the institution, and she looked forward to being a part of such ventures and collaborations with the university.

Dr Gaurav Gaur, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work, introduced a social start-up launched by Seema, an alumna of the university. It has been aimed at providing sustainable solutions and preparing cloth bags.

