Event marks Youth Day at Panjab University

Chandigarh, August 12
The Centre for Social Work and the Department of Public Relations, Panjab University, today organised an event to mark International Youth Day with a message of sustainable development through sustainable solutions.
The chief guest at the event was Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor. Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh, was the guest of honour.
Caroline said it was heart-warming to see such initiatives being undertaken by the university and the young alumni of the institution, and she looked forward to being a part of such ventures and collaborations with the university.
Dr Gaurav Gaur, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work, introduced a social start-up launched by Seema, an alumna of the university. It has been aimed at providing sustainable solutions and preparing cloth bags.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...