Event on universal human values ends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Universal Human Values Cell, in collaboration with the UIET and TEC, Panjab University, organised a five-day student development programme from April 22 at the UIET.

It was aimed at fostering a deeper understanding and integration of universal human values in students to overcome the challenges encountered by them in their day-to-day life. Students of BE (Mechanical Engineering) first year participated in the programme. Chief guest of the valedictory session was Prof Sanjeev Puri, Director, UIET.

