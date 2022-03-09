Events held across tricity to mark International Women’s Day

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 8

The Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission, under the aegis of the Rural Development and Panchayats Department, held a function to boost women entrepreneurship and ensure their empowerment on International Women’s Day.

Rahul Bhandari, Financial Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayats, exhorted women to become financially independent. He said women connected with self-help groups (SHGs) must have a personal bank account as well as an ATM card. He said every woman in SHG should be literate and work with the missionary zeal.

Exhibition begins

Chandigarh: To celebrate International Women’s Day, ‘We’, a group of contemporary women artists, has started the 20th exhibition, ‘Marching with Time’, at the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10 today. The exhibition, which is a tribute to late Madhur Kapila, a fiction writer and art critic, will conclude on March 11. Women artists were honoured for the talent and creativity and expression of art by the group. A painting by Deepanjali Dayal, Assistant Professor, Government College for Women, Rohtak, was adjudged the best.

Seminar held

Chandigarh: Women are torchbearers of future generations. This was stated by Rajinder Chaudhry, Additional Director General (ADG), Press Information Bureau, Chandigarh, during a seminar-cum-interactive session organised by the bureau at the UT State Guest House here to mark International Women’s Day. Delivering her keynote address, Amarjit Kaur, Senior Regional Director, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, said legal provisions like the PNDT Act, the MTP Act, etc, and health care facilities helped check the rate of female foeticide.

Celebrations at ITBP centre

Chandigarh: Several events were organised to mark International Women’s Day at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre at Bhanu near here. The events included introduction to self-defence, medical camp, ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ awareness and a cultural performance. The programme was inaugurated by Santosh Duhan, president, Himveer Wives Welfare Association. Lectures were also delivered on women-related issues and welfare measures. —