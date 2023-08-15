Events mark ‘Svatantrata Utsav’

Dayanand Chair for Vedic Studies and Sanskrit Department of Panjab University organised various events as part of “Svatantrata Utsav”. The events included poetry recitation, discussion and art presentation. Faculty members, research scholars and students of the department and the chair participated in the events.

Club pays homage to martyrs

A team of 28 students and six teachers from the Adventure and Cycling Club of Bhavan Vidyalaya paid homage to the brave martyrs at the Chandigarh War Memorial on the eve of the 76th anniversary of India’s Independence. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora emphasised the sacrifices of the national heroes continued to illuminate the path for future generations.

I-Day: plantation drive organised

The Institute of Social Science Education and Research (ISSER), Panjab University, celebrated 76th anniversary of India’s Independence wherein students of the department participated enthusiastically in various activities. The NSS unit of the campus organised a tree plantation drive during which 15 saplings were planted. The Centre for Systems Biology and Bioinformatics also celebrated Independence Day.

Partition Horrors Remembered

The Department of Defence and National Security Studies commemorated “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” at Panjab University. The inaugural session was convened by Prof Simrat Kahlon, Dean Student Welfare (W). Prof Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, delivered the inaugural address.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) ignited the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav marking the 76th anniversary of India’s Independence with zeal and merriment. The institute inaugurated the celebrations with a “prabhat pheri”. Prof (Dr) Baldev Setia, Director, PEC, flagged off a group of students, faculty, staff members and PEC residents from the PEC administrative block to the Bougainvillaea Garden in Sector 3.

Bharat Pitchathon 2.0

ACIC-RISE Association, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, in collaboration with Headstart Network Foundation, Bengaluru, organised “Bharat Pitchathon 2.0”. During a panel discussion on the topic, “The Bharat Opportunity-Beyond Metros, the Next Startup Wave”, 10 startups from the tricity got an opportunity to present their ideas.

