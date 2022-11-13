Events to mark ITBP centre's diamond jubilee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

The ITBP Basic Training Centre at Bhanu near here, which is mandated with training constables after they are recruited in the force, is commemorating its diamond jubilee on November 14.

A number of ceremonial and social events, including a parade that would be reviewed by the Director General, Anish Dayal Singh, and a seminar on futuristic training concepts, will be organised to mark the occasion. Consequent to the raising of the ITBP in the aftermath of the 1962 Indo-China conflict, the centre was established at Karera near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh in the same year. It was shifted to Kullu in Himachal Pradesh in 1977, and moved to its present location in June 1991.

Apart from imparting basic training to men and women, the centre conducts other training courses for ITBP’s rank and file. Dog training and equestrian establishments are also based here.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP