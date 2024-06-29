Every 2nd Aadhaar application rejected over wrong info: DC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

Chairing the district-level Aadhaar monitoring committee, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh today urged people to submit complete applications with correct details for new enrolment as the Administration conducts physical verification of each and every application.

Out of the 1,190 applications received in the past one year, 627 have been rejected, mostly because the applicants were not found residing at the mentioned address during field verification.

Jagdish Kumar, Director, UIDAI, Chandigarh, said residents must keep their Aadhaar updated and ‘upload document’ feature was available on mAadhaar app and on ‘my Aadhaar portal’ where one could upload latest proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) in cases where no updation was done in the past 10 years. The feature is accessible free of cost till September 14 online or at all Aadhaar enrolment centres for a fee of Rs 50.

The DC also appealed to parents to get their children enrolled for Aadhaar and further get the biometrics updated of children aged 5 and 15 years at nearby Aadhaar enrolment centres. The facility is free of cost and provided in select government schools in Chandigarh as well as at Sampark centres, select post offices, bank branches, aanganwadis centres and Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Sachin, project manager, UIDAI, suggested to update email ID in Aadhaar so that residents could get updates. At present, only 17% of Aadhaar cards from UT Chandigarh are seeded with email ID.

