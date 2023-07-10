‘Every life matters’: Chandigarh fire department team, cops rescue puppy stranded under bridge due to heavy rain

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 10

With Chandigarh witnessing record rain during the past some days, normal life has been thrown out of gear.

While humans can move to safety, it is the animals who are left to fend for themselves.

However, a dog stranded under a bridge due to heavy rain found saviours in UT employees.

Kudos to team of Fire department assisted by Chandigarh police team, a puppy stranded under Khuda Lahore bridge due to heavy water flow was Rescued.#EveryoneIsImportantForUs#LetsBringTheChange#WeCareForYou pic.twitter.com/yHtZuBLgvy — SSP UT Chandigarh (@ssputchandigarh) July 10, 2023

In an act of benevolence, a team of Chandigarh fire department assisted by City police rescued a puppy stranded under Khuda Lahore bridge due to heavy water flow.

Posting a video of the ‘rescue operation’, UT SSP lauded the fire department team and police personnel.

God bless the #Chandigarh Braves.

Thank you for the compassion.

Jai Hind! — goti . DEEPINDER . newdeep (@anotherdeep) July 10, 2023

Twitterati, too, showered praises on the UT employees involved in the act.