Everyone has the right to live life with equality, says minister

Mohali, December 1

Punjab State AIDS Control Society, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, organised a state-level event related to World AIDS Day at Kisan Vikas Chamber.

Presiding over the programme, Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Punjab, said: “World AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1 every year around the world with a special theme. This year’s theme is ‘Equalise’. Everyone has the right to live life with equality. So, we all need to end disparities that make it difficult to stop AIDS”.

Jauramajra said HIV virus does not affect the general public until a person comes into contact with an infected person. HIV is not only a nuisance for patients, who are affected with the disease, but it also adds to social and economic difficulties as well. He said about 24.1 lakh people in India are HIV positive, while 89,979 HIV-positive cases were registered in Punjab, who were treated at ART centres.

Jauramajra said several activities regarding HIV awareness were being conducted in 6,057 government schools and 700 colleges in the state for young generation.

The minister said 1,069 integrated counselling and testing centres (ICTC) were being operated in government hospitals and medical colleges in the state for free testing and counselling of patients. As many as 19 antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres were being run in Punjab for free treatment to patients who have tested positive.

He said 64 targeted projects were being run in the state to protect high-risk people from HIV/AIDS. There are 161 blood centres in Punjab that provide safe blood. Donated blood is tested for HIV, along with other tests, at these centres so that HIV cannot be transmitted through blood transfusions.

Project Director of Punjab State AIDS Control Society Neelima, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar, Director Health Services Dr Ranjit Singh Ghotra, Director Family Welfare Dr Ravinderpal Kaur, Director of National Health Mission Dr SP Singh and Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur were also present on the occasion.

1,069 integrated counselling & testing centres

