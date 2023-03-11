 EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools : The Tribune India

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

Fail to offer seats; given month to file reply

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 10

The Education Department of UT has initiated de-recognition proceedings against 11 private schools for failing to participate in the admission of economically weaker section (EWS)/disadvantaged group (DG) children under the Right to Education Act and Education Code.

The schools were issued a show-cause notice for not complying with the EWS admissions and violating their binding land allotment obligations under the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952.

According to the notice, the schools were granted recognition by the Department of School Education, on the basis of which these obtained affiliation with the CBSE. However, their non-compliance led to denial of right of EWS/DG category children to admissions in school, violating their obligation to reserve 15% or more seats for weaker sections of society at a nominal fee.

The notice says the admission to the institution will be subject to such directions/ instructions which the Director Public Institutions (Schools), Chandigarh, may issue from time to time.

Under the RTE Act (2009), non-minority recognised unaided private schools of UT are obligated to provide 25% EWS/DG seats, while under the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952, minority recognised unaided private schools are obligated to provide at least 15% EWS/DG seats.

To ensure an efficient implementation of admission to EWS/DG category children, the Department of School Education had undertaken the transition of EWS/DG admissions system from school level to an online and centralised platform. However, private schools failed to shift to the EWS/DG Centralised Online Admission Portal-2023-24.

The schools have been given a month to provide a written explanation/reply to the notice, failing which, it will be presumed the school had nothing to say, and the notice shall be decided on merit without further reference to the school. The schools have also been asked to explain why their recognition granted by the department should not be withdrawn, and why recommendation should not be made to the Estate Officer to cancel the land allotment to the school.

Land allotment obligations flouted

  • Schools were issued a show-cause notice for not complying with EWS admissions and violating land allotment obligations
  • These were recognised by Education Dept, on basis of which these got affiliated with CBSE, but non-compliance denied kids right to admission
  • Under the norms, non-minority recognised unaided private schools have to offer 25% EWS/DG seats, and minority unaided private schools 15%

