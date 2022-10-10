EWS students to get private school seats within 1 km radius of home

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 9

The first-ever online portal for economically weaker section (EWS) admissions in private schools of UT is all set to be launched by mid-October.

This time, applicants will apply for EWS seats through a centralised admission process and the software will allocate seats in schools falling within 1 km radius of the applicants’ address. The norms stipulate students must reside within a kilometre radius of the school in order to avail admission in an unaided school.

So far, EWS applicants used to apply to various private schools in the city individually by downloading the application forms through the website of the schools concerned and submitting these physically.

As per usual practice, private schools in UT release admission forms for entry-level classes on respective websites. Later, the schools hold a draw of lots for EWS applicants and those selected are given admission under the category.

The entire process of EWS admissions is centralised in Chandigarh, wherein the UT Education Department decides on the admission schedule as per which the private schools release their respective admission schedule.

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, says: “The admissions are scheduled to commence in November. The software is being developed by National Informatics Centre and is likely to be completed by mid-October. The allocation of EWS seats will be made through the online software that will pick up the nearest school of the applicant. The only catch is there are limited seats in schools and scores of applicants turn up every year. The allocation will be made through online draw.”

Section 12 (1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, provides for admission of children belonging to disadvantaged groups and economically weaker sections in private unaided schools to the extent of at least 25 per cent of the strength of class I or below.

#private schools