Ex-Adviser Vijay Dev takes oath as State Election Commissioner of Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 18
Former UT Adviser Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner (SEC) of Delhi and Chandigarh, was administered the oath of office today by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the Punjab Raj Bhawan.
The SEC was accompanied by UT Adviser Dharam Pal and other senior functionaries of the Administration. Thereafter, the SEC went to the Chandigarh office of the Election Commission and interacted with the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and other functionaries. The SEC advised the staff of the Election Commission to be responsive and courteous to all queries and communication received from any section of society or office. The SEC conveyed that the tagline “Every voter matters in democracy” should be followed in its true spirit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...