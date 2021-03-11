Ex-Adviser Vijay Dev takes oath as State Election Commissioner of Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

Former UT Adviser Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner (SEC) of Delhi and Chandigarh, was administered the oath of office today by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

The SEC was accompanied by UT Adviser Dharam Pal and other senior functionaries of the Administration. Thereafter, the SEC went to the Chandigarh office of the Election Commission and interacted with the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and other functionaries. The SEC advised the staff of the Election Commission to be responsive and courteous to all queries and communication received from any section of society or office. The SEC conveyed that the tagline “Every voter matters in democracy” should be followed in its true spirit.