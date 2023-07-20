Ex-Army chief's book on Sino-Indian ties launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

In a book launch held today at the Punjab Raj Bhawan in Sector 6, former Indian Army chief and Arunachal Pradesh Governor General JJ Singh unveiled his book, titled ‘The McMahon Line’.

The event saw the presence Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, and it featured a captivating discussion between the author and Lieutenant General Pradeep Bali (Retd).

Singh’s book explores the complex and historically significant Sino-Indian relations, shedding a light on the strategic balance in the region. With his wealth of experience and strategic insights, General Singh delves deep into the evolution of the boundary between Tibet and India, meticulously analysing British India’s Tibet policy and its repercussions for the contemporary times.

The McMahon Line, demarcated by Sir Henry McMahon — a British colonial administrator in 1913-1914 — has remained a point of dispute with China. This boundary has had a profound impact on the relationship between the two Asian giants, leading to conflicts such as the war of 1962 and subsequent skirmishes and stand-offs. However, in recent decades, the two nations have shown a statesman-like approach, opting for constructive engagements and peaceful resolutions.

In his book, General Singh examines the historical context and nuances of the McMahon Line, tracing its origins from the 18th century until India’s independence. He highlights the unresolved boundary issue as a persistent challenge and offers recommendations for the way forward.

#Arunachal Pradesh #Banwarilal Purohit #Indian Army