Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

In an exercise to step up patrolling outside night clubs to keep a check on anti-social elements in the city, the Chandigarh Police arrested seven persons, including a son of a retired UT police Sub-Inspector (SI), under preventive measures from outside clubs here last night.

Two persons - Arjun (31), a resident of Sector 51, who is the son of a retired SI Dilawar Singh, and Gaurav Thakur (29) of Mani Majra – were nabbed from a parking lot outside a club in Sector 7.

The police said Arjun was earlier involved in a brawl at a club, Grapho, in September 2021. A Zirakpur resident was hit on the left eye with a glass during the brawl. Arjun was presently out on bail.

The police said five others - Jack Sandhu (21), Nishant Mittal (21), Sahil Tomar (21) and Moksh Rajvir (21) and Lalit Kumar (18) – were also arrested from near ASOD Club under preventive measures.

The police have registered cases at the Sector 26 police station. All persons were sent to judicial custody today.

