Ex-councillor of Ambala, son arrested in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 7

A former member of the Ambala Municipal Council Sadar Zone and his son have been arrested for attacking a police party. The police also recovered 260 gm of heroin and 1,500 intoxicating capsules from their godown.

The suspects have been identified as Rajesh Kumar and his son Prince, residents of Deha Colony, Ambala Cantonment.

The SHO of Ambala Cantonment police station, Naresh Kumar, said, “A police team had raided the house of Rajesh Kumar on Wednesday to arrest his wife Guddi in connection with an NDPS case registered on March 1. During the raid, Guddi started screaming and called her family and neighbours for help. Meanwhile, they, including Rajesh and Prince, started hurling stones to free the woman from the police custody.”

The policemen suffered minor injuries in the incident. On a complaint of Sub-Inspector Balkar Singh, a case was registered under various charges, including attempt to murder, rioting, and creating obstruction, against Rajesh Kumar, Guddi, Prince, Monika and Rohan.

The father-son duo was arrested and produced before a court which sent Rajesh to five-day police remand and Prince to one-day police remand.

On their disclosure, the police today recovered 260-gm heroin and 1,500 intoxicating tablets from their godown. The police have added relevant sections of the NDPS Act to the case. The father-son duo is already facing cases under the NDPS Act.

