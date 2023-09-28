Ex-cricketer's kin booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s brother, Vinod Sehwag, and two others, who were declared proclaimed offenders (POs) by a local court in a cheque-bounce case, have been booked by the UT police.

A case under Section174-A (non appearance in response to proclamation under Section 82 of the Act 2 of 1974), IPC, was registered at the Mani Majra police station against Vinod Sehwag and two others, all directors of M/s Xalta Food Beverages Private Limited.

Krishan Mohan Khanna, a resident of Sector 12, Panchkula, and proprietor of Shree Naina Plastics Ins., Khata Baddi, had filed a complaint under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act against the three before the court after the cheques issued to him by them were dishonoured by the bank.

During the court proceedings, the accused did not appear before the court and were declared POs in July 2022. The complainant had also moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the matter.