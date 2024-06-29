Ex-Dy Chief of Army pens book on war memorials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

As a tribute to unsung heroes who have made the supreme sacrifice, a coffee table book, ‘Lest We Forget - A Book on War Memorials’, has been brought out by former Deputy Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen Harwant Singh.

The book was launched by Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh, former Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Pondicherry, and Admiral Sunil Lanba, former Chief of the Navy Staff, here today.

“In ‘Lest We Forget’, I aim to honour the courage and sacrifice of countless men and women who laid down their lives for our tomorrow. This book is not just about remembering history, but also about cherishing the values of freedom and sacrifice that these memorials represent,” said Lt Gen Harwant Singh.

“War memorials not only serve as enduring reminders of the price that a nation must pay for its freedom, but also stand as monuments of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, reminding future generations of the heavy toll of defending our sovereignty,” he added.

The 120-page book includes detailed accounts of selected war memorials, both in India as well as overseas, chosen for their historical significance. Additionally, it pays homage to three pivotal battles – one fought by Indian soldiers against the British, another under the British flag and the third under the Indian Tricolour post-independence.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.