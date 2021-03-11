Ex-employee held for stealing five monitors from Mohali hospital

Mohali, May 1
A former contractual employee of BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Science Hospital in Phase 6 has been arrested for allegedly stealing five computer monitors from two wards of the hospital.
The suspect has been identified as Vishal Kumar, a Bathinda resident. His accomplices are yet to be arrested. The police have recovered the stolen monitors.
On April 19, the hospital medical superintendent had given a complaint to the police that four monitors were stolen from the children’s medicine ward. On April 22, one monitor was stolen from the general surgical ward.
The police scanned the CCTV footage and identified the suspect. He was nabbed while trying to steal another monitor, the police said.
A case has been registered. The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.
