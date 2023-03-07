Ex-employee of finance firm jailed for forgery in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 6

Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Judicial Magistrate First Class, sentenced a former employee of an auto finance company to three years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a forgery case.

The convict has been identified as Samar Thakur. The court acquitted Sonu and Prakash, two other accused.

The case was registered against the accused under Sections 420, 419, 465, 466, 467 and 468 of the IPC at the Sector 36 police station on February 21, 2015, for allegedly raising bank loans against new vehicles using fake documents.

As per the prosecution, Samar Thakur, the mastermind of the racket, used to obtain documents of loan seekers with the help of the other accused. The original documents were photocopied, edited and a fake identity of a person was prepared.

The police alleged that Samar used to get the delivery of new cars from auto dealers against which he used to obtain bank loans on the basis of fake documents. Thereafter, fake sales bills of the vehicles were prepared for removing bank hypothecation and the cars were registered without the name of any financial institution in the registration certificate. After this, the vehicles were sold off.

After investigation, the police filed the chargesheet against the accused. Finding prima facie case, charges were framed against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

After hearing of the arguments of the counsels of the accused and the public prosecutor, the court convicted Samar Thakur of the charges framed against him and awarded him three years of rigorous imprisonment.