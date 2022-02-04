Ex-Health Minister failed to provide health facilities to poor: BJP's Vashisht

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 3

Former Health Minister and Congress candidate Balbir Sidhu had not taken any initiative to provide health facilities to the poor of Mohali. Even today, a poor person has to go to the BJP-run Chandigarh for treatment.

Sharing his views, BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht said a health plan of Rs5 lakh had been launched by the Modi government. Poor persons could avail of this benefit by visiting private hospitals.

Vashisht, who was addressing the people of Balongi during an election campaign, said the Congress MLA did nothing for the welfare of people in the area. He promised that after the formation of a double-engine BJP government in Punjab, they would provide better healthcare, sanitation and drainage facilities on a priority basis.

Former councillor Ashok Jha said: “Sanjeev is a distinguished industrialist, educated and social worker who did a lot for the needy even before his political journey. We should choose a person who develops Mohali in the best possible way”. —