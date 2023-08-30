Ex-IRS Anu recommended as Chandigarh right to service panel chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Anu Jagmohan Singh is likely to be the new Chief Commissioner of the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has recommended the name of the 1985-batch retired IRS officer to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for final approval. UT Adviser Dharam Pal had also applied for the post.

Anu Jagmohan Singh is currently serving as a member of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and has previously held the post of member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

On June 12, vide public notice, the Administrator was pleased to amend the notification dated January 23, 2018, to the extent that the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission shall be headed by a Chief Commissioner.

On July 25, 2023, another public notice was issued, inviting applications for the post of Chief Commissioner, CRSC, by August 16 up to 5pm.

The commissioner’s post has been vacant since March 21 this year after KK Jindal’s retirement, following which the charge was given to Dharam Pal, who will be retiring on October 31.

Post has been vacant since March

