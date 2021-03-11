Ex-MC employee’s murder: Chandigarh Police recreate crime scene

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

A day after a 42-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly strangling a former MC employee; the UT police, along with the suspect, recreated the crime scene today.

Shallu a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, who was in an extramarital relation with victim Chander Pal (40) of Sector 41, was arrested immediately after the post-mortem report revealed that the latter was strangled. He was murdered on May 2 and the woman was booked by the police on May 7.

The suspect was taken to the crime spot to reconstruct the crime scene. The police want to determine the sequence of events that occurred during and after the crime. Police sources said the suspect made the victim consume liquor after which she committed the crime. The victim was a former tubewell operator of the MC, while the suspect is a divorcee.