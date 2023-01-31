Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma protests closure of dispensary at Chhat village

Mohali, January 30
Residents of 10 villages have been deprived of basic health facilities as a 40-year-old dispensary at Chhat village has been closed and the staff have been shifted to other dispensaries, said former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma today.
Leading a protest outside the locked gates of the dispensary, Sharma alleged that instead of improving the infrastructure, AAP had deprived the residents of this area in the name of Aam Aadmi Clinics.
Meanwhile, AAP leaders said an Aam Aadmi Clinic would be operationalised there soon.
“The dispensary was spread over one acre and had a doctor, nurse and pharmacist. The residents of 10 villages will have to bear the inconvenience now,” said Sharma.
The SAD leader alleged that the dispensary running at Dappar village had been closed and a small Aam Aadmi Clinic built there. A doctor came only for two or three hours there.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...