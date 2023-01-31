Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma protests closure of dispensary at Chhat village

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 30

Residents of 10 villages have been deprived of basic health facilities as a 40-year-old dispensary at Chhat village has been closed and the staff have been shifted to other dispensaries, said former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma today.

Leading a protest outside the locked gates of the dispensary, Sharma alleged that instead of improving the infrastructure, AAP had deprived the residents of this area in the name of Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders said an Aam Aadmi Clinic would be operationalised there soon.

“The dispensary was spread over one acre and had a doctor, nurse and pharmacist. The residents of 10 villages will have to bear the inconvenience now,” said Sharma.

The SAD leader alleged that the dispensary running at Dappar village had been closed and a small Aam Aadmi Clinic built there. A doctor came only for two or three hours there.

