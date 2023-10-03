Ex-MLA slams AAP govt for harassing residents over ‘fake NOC’ probe

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 2

Former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma today lashed out at the AAP government for harassing residents and property dealers on the pretext of probing the alleged fake No Objection Certificates (NOC) issued by the municipal councils and submitted to the tehsil office for the registration of plots and properties.

The civic bodies of Dera Bassi, Lalru, and Zirakpur have launched an investigation into the alleged fake NOC for the registration of plots, thereby causing a loss of crores to the Local Government Department in the last one-and-a-half-years.

So far, several cases of submission of NOCs, allegedly issued by the Dera Bassi Municipal Council, for the purpose of registration of plots and properties at the tehsil office have been found to be fake. As a precautionary measure, the local government department has sought details and documents from revenue department officials to assess the scale of the fraud.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma, the SAD treasurer, said, “It is not just Dera Bassi area, the problem of fake NOCs in the rest of Punjab will come to light in the coming days. After coming to power, the AAP government made it compulsory to take NOCs from the MC, due to which buyers and property dealers had to pay a big fee to own a property. For a 100-yard plot, an approximately Rs 90,000 fee was imposed on buyers. It is harassment. Now, the problem of fake NOCs has cropped up. In the name of the probe, the officials have now started harassing the buyers whose NOCs have been found fake.”

Sharma alleged that in the last one-and-a-half years, the revenue officials have issued licences to only a couple of colonies. As such, the claim to increase revenue five times is not true.

