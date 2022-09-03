Dera Bassi ex-MLA NK Sharma slams Congress leaders

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, September 2

Former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma today lashed out at Congress leaders, alleging that PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Waring, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former MLA Kushaldeep Singh are supporting Dera Bassi MC president Ranjit Singh Reddy, who is in jail in a case registered under the SC/ST Act and the Arms Act recently.

Sharma, at a press conference held today, alleged that an agreement had been reached between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in the Dera Bassi constituency and that was why no action was being taken against Reddy by the government.

Sharma said he had made complaints pointing out irregularities in the civic bodies of Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru, but the Congress and AAP had not taken any action against the officials concerned.

Meanwhile, Dera Bassi Congress in-charge Deepinder Singh Dhillon said Sharma was making false and baseless allegations. He said AAP leaders colluded to get a case registered against the council president without evidence.

#Dera Bassi