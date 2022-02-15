Ex-MP releases student's book

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

A book, “Earth and its Unique Features”, written by Krishang Gupta, a Class VII student of St John’s School, was released by Satya Pal Jain, former MP and Additional Solicitor General of India, today. Jain said he felt it was his duty to enlighten people about the beautiful features of mother Earth. Krishang said his attempt through the book was to encourage people to work on a strategy to save Earth as well as preserve its beauty, for generations to come. —