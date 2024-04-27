Ex-prez launches 8th edition of ‘Gita Acharan’

Chandigarh, April 26
The eighth edition of the widely acclaimed book, “Gita Acharan: A Beginner’s Perspective”, authored by senior IAS officer K Siva Prasad, was launched by former President Ram Nath Kovind at Punjab Raj Bhavan today in the presence of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain.
The edition marks a significant milestone in the journey of “Gita Acharan”, as it is now available in eight languages, namely English, Hindi, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Gujarati. Plans are underway for its publication in Urdu.
