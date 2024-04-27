Ex-SAI coach dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Former Sport Authority of India (SAI) coach Ranbir Singh Kundu died in a road accident at Sector 26 this morning. The 65-year-old coach, who owned Gulzar Akhada in Zirakpur, was cycling his way to the Sukhna Lake to train budding athletes there. “Around 5:30 am, when he reached the small light point while trailing his wards, a goods carrier tempo coming from the opposite side hit him. Kundu suffered a head injury. The tempo driver, with the help of passers-by, rushed the veteran wrestler to the PGI where he died,” said Ashok Dhanda, his relative. Kundu had trained many national and international wrestlers. He hailed from Gohana in Haryana.

