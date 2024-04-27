Ex-SAI coach dies in road mishap

Chandigarh, April 26
Former Sport Authority of India (SAI) coach Ranbir Singh Kundu died in a road accident at Sector 26 this morning. The 65-year-old coach, who owned Gulzar Akhada in Zirakpur, was cycling his way to the Sukhna Lake to train budding athletes there. “Around 5:30 am, when he reached the small light point while trailing his wards, a goods carrier tempo coming from the opposite side hit him. Kundu suffered a head injury. The tempo driver, with the help of passers-by, rushed the veteran wrestler to the PGI where he died,” said Ashok Dhanda, his relative. Kundu had trained many national and international wrestlers. He hailed from Gohana in Haryana.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...