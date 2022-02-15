Ex-sarpanch joins AAP

Mohali, February 14
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kulwant Singh got a shot in the arm as a pro-Congress former sarpanch, Swarn Kaur, joined the party along with her supporters. She is a resident of Balongi village. The wife of former ETO Ranjit Singh, Manjit Kaur, also decided to join the party.
Swarn said people were not happy with the regime of the Congress and the SAD. These parties made big promises during elections, but as soon as they form government, they forgot their promises, she added.
Kulwant said people were eager to bring AAP to power in Punjab.
