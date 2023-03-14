Ex-SBI staff threaten stir in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Members of the SBI VRS 2017 Employees’ Association have decided to hold a peaceful protest outside the local head office of the bank in Sector 17 in April if their demands are not met by March 31.

While addressing a press conference, Yograj Garg, president of the association, said at the time of their retirement, many assurances were given by the SBI, but none had been fulfilled to date.

Before their retirement, the bank had issued instructions regarding all types of facilities and benefits, which were available to retirees, to be provided to them. As many as 742 employees/officials of the erstwhile State Bank of Patiala took voluntary retirement, but they were not provided any benefits.