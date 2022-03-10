Ex-scribe gets bail in witness 'threat' case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

A local court has granted bail to former journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in a case of ‘threatening’ a witness of an alleged murder case. The police had registered the case against Mahajan under Sections 195A, 506 and 120B, IPC, at the Sector 17 police station on the complaint Rohit Kumar of Mohali, who was witness in an alleged murder case, on November 23, 2021.

Rohit alleged that Mahajan had called him from a mobile and asked not to depose against Vikas, alias Boxer, in the case. The UT Police has already filed a charge sheet against Mahajan and Vikas Mor, alias Boxer, in the case.

Rajesh Sharma counsel of the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. After hearing arguments the court allowed the bail application. Mahajan is currently in judicial custody in an alleged property grabbing case. —