Ex-sergeant held with fake ID

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An ex-sergeant was arrested for trying to enter the 3BRD Air Force Station by showing a fake identity card. Complainant BS Dhillon, Group Captain, Station Adjutant, 3BRD, reported that ex-sergeant Pawan Rohilla (40), a resident of New Chandigarh, was caught at the main gate while seeking entry to the camp area by using a forged identity card. The police were informed about the incident following which a case under Section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Man stabbed at Dhanas

Chandigarh: Three unknown persons stabbed a Dhanas resident. Complainant Neeraj, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, alleged that three unknown persons stabbed him near his house. He was admitted to the GMCH, Sector 32. A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Three scooter-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a Maloya resident. Complainant Sumit Kumar, a resident of EWS Colony, said three miscreants targeted him near the dumping ground at Dadu Majra. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Athletics carnival postponed

Chandigarh: The first Tricity Athletics Carnival, which was scheduled to be held on January 21 and 22, will now be held on January 28 and 29. The event is being organised by the Chandigarh Masters Athletics Association under the supervision of the Chandigarh Athletics Association. Those interested can send their entries to organisers before January 26 at chandigarhmasterathletics.com.

Children Chess Fest from Jan 28

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Chess Academy will organise the 9th Chandigarh Open Prize Money Children Chess Festival 2023 at Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45, here, on January 28 and 29. The matches will be played under three age categories - U-15 (boys and girls), U-12 (boys and girls) and U-9 (boys and girls). The tournament is open to all states. Those interested can submit their entries at www.chandigarhchess.com before January 25.