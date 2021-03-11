Ex-shuttler all praise for India's Thomas Cup feat

Says he was waiting for this day ever since he hung his boots

Ex-shuttler all praise for India's Thomas Cup feat

Satish Bhatia plays a shot during a Thomas Cup match in 1963. File photo

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 15

Tears of joy rolled down from the eyes of 79-year-old former international shuttler Wing Commander Satish Bhatia as soon as the Indian team won their maiden Thomas Cup 2022 title.

These young lads achieved what the likes of Dinesh Khanna, Suresh Goel, Satish Bhatia, Raman Ghosh and Dipu Ghosh didn’t. This win will surely make new ways for the promotion of badminton among youngsters. — Wing Commander Satish Bhatia, Former international shuttler

Wing Commander Satish Bhatia, Former International shuttler

On Sunday, the Indian team of Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy achieved what only few have ever imagined.

Bhatia, who himself played three Thomas cups (1963, 1966 and 1969), was waiting to see this day ever since he hung his boots.

“It’s a proud as well as an emotional moment for me. I have played three Thomas cups. We lost in two semi-finals and one in quarterfinals. Teams like Indonesia, China and Denmark had always surpassed us. However this year, the Indian boys achieved what I had imagined once. A gold medal in the Thomas Cup is a clear sign that things are moving in the right direction. I congratulate the Indian team and every citizen of this country,” said Bhatia, who is based in Chandigarh and has also served the UT Sports Department.

In the 73-year-long history of the Thomas and Uber Cup, the Indian team had never reached the final. However, on Sunday, the Indian men not only broke the drought but also went a step ahead and became only the 6th nation after China, Indonesia, Japan, Denmark, and Malaysia to win this title. In the final, the Indian side defeated Indonesia (3-0) to deny them their 15th title.

“The championship is held every three years and we used to practice with whatever resources we had in that era. I am not blaming anyone, but other teams were surely better than us. However, over the period of time, Indian badminton has seen a drastic positive change. With the involvement of veteran players and scientific training, we are able to see this win,” said Bhatia.

He said: “The teams, which used to trouble us, never got a chance to stand against us in this edition. The Indian players were excellent. They played with aggression, shot sweetly timed drops, perfect placement, exemplary team effort and unbeatable focus on the aim... the young lads gave everything today”.

Unbelievable and historic achievement: BAI joint secy

Surinder Mahajan, newly appointed joint secretary of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), who is also the general secretary of the Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) and a former international coach, said this was a historic win and would be talked about for the decades to come.

“This is a historic win and everyone should be proud of it. Thomas and Uber Cups are like world cups of badminton. Today, the Indian team won the World Cup for the very first time. On behalf of the BAI and CBA, I congratulate one and all. We will also try to invite these players to Chandigarh to motivate our youngsters. It’s truly an unforgettable day in the history of India and as well as in my coaching career of over 35 years,” said Mahajan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers

2
World

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

3
World

Gunman kills 10 in 'racially motivated' shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested

4
Sports

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

5
J & K

Katra bus fire: Little-known outfit claims responsibility, J-K Police say 'terror' angle not ruled out

6
Nation

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

7
Haryana

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

8
Himachal

Forest fire at Air Force Station in Kasauli leaves four injured

9
Haryana

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

10
Entertainment

Ira Khan shuts down trolls, shares another birthday photo dump with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Don't Miss

View All
France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Top News

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt

The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...

Two Sikh traders shot in Pak; punish assailants, says MEA

Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA

SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings

India adds record 88 lakh jobs in April: CMIE report

India adds record 88 lakh jobs in April: CMIE report

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

First 42,000 EV buyers in city to ride high on incentive

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

Three bags of 'arms & ammo' found in car boot at Mohali

Day after toddler was charred, farmer booked

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh cases

Open House: What steps should the UT police take to check snatching incidents?

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal forays into Kerala, announces political alliance with Twenty20

Mundka fire: NHRC issues notice to Delhi government, to send team for on-spot probe

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

German boys infuse soccer spirit among YFC trainees

Armed robbers target bakery, loot Rs 4,500 cash

YUVAA actors enact Oscar Wilde's one-act tragedy Salome in Punjabi

Open House: What measures should the police take to safeguard people from cyber frauds?

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Creating awareness among traders about their rights: ‘Jago Vyapari Abhiyan’ starts

Covid-19: Two test positive in Ludhiana district

Bacterial blight-resistant rice variety gets approval

Drug peddler couple nabbed with 2-kg opium, 1-quintal poppy husk

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Encroachment on pond land in Vikas Colony, PLC writes to CM

City lads lose to Amritsar in Hot Weather Cricket Championship

Sr Dy Mayor opposes garbage charges in water, sewerage bill

As mercury soars, Health Dept cautions residents