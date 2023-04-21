Ex-taxation officer faces disciplinary action over lapses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

The UT Vigilance Department has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings for a major penalty against a former Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) for serious lapses on his part.

“Since then ETO has already been repatriated to his parent department in the Punjab Government, further action for major penalty will be taken in coordination with the Punjab Government,” said Dharam Pal, UT Adviser -cum-Chief Vigilance Officer, UT.

In 2013, an inspection of the business premises of auto dealership Padam Motors in Industrial Area, Phase I, here was conducted by the Excise and Taxation Department.

It was observed there were 351 vehicles in the warehouse and showrooms, but the corresponding purchase vouchers were not available. The department, after verifying the documents, released 222 vehicles. Since documentation with regard to the remaining 129 vehicles could not be produced, a penalty of Rs 1.74 crore was imposed.

Subsequently, an officer of the department released these 129 vehicles on submission of four post-dated cheques amounting to Rs 2.15 crore by the firm. The cheques, however, were not deposited with the bank within its validity period and got expired.

In December 2020, a Vigilance inquiry was marked against Padam Motors to investigate the movement of vehicles and tax evasion. After going through the facts of the case and the investigation report, the Chief Vigilance Officer has now decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings for major penalty against the then ETO.

The Adviser has also decided that considering the seriousness of the case, the role and responsibility of other officers concerned from the angle of possible connivance/supervisory lapses will also be examined.

Failed to deposit four cheques for Rs 2.15 cr