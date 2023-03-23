Ex-Union Minister’s nephew among two found hanging

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The bodies of two persons, including a former Union Minister’s nephew, were found hanging from two trees under mysterious circumstances in a forest area at Kajheri, Sector 52, this afternoon.

The victims, both natives of Chandrapur in Maharashtra have been identified as Mahesh Ahir (28), nephew of former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir, and Harish (27). The bodies were noticed by a passerby, who informed the police.

The police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. A forensic team also visited the scene.

The two had been reported missing a week ago, following which a missing person’s report was filed by their families at the Chandrapur police station.

Some documents, including Aadhaar cards, were recovered from the pockets of both victims. The police also found bus tickets on the two, indicated the duo had travelled from Dehradun to Chandigarh on the night of March 20 and stayed at a hotel in Kajheri. The police said prima facie it seemed to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note was found from the scene.The families of both victims were informed and the bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Inquest proceedings have been initiated at the Sector 36 police station.