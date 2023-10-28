Ex-workers of HMT observe ‘black day’

Panchkula, October 27
The HMT Bachao Sangarsh Samiti observed a “black day” to mark the seventh anniversary of the closure of the HMT tractor plant in Pinjore near here today.
Led by samiti patron Vijay Bansal, protesters, which also included a number of former employees of the factory, raised slogans against the state and Central governments.
They demanded the revival of the closed plants arguing that the livelihood of thousands of former workers was linked to its revival.
