Excise Department briefs Dhanas marble dealers on bills

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

The Excise and Taxation Department today held a meeting with the Marble Market Association, Dhanas, for sensitising the public to the issuance of bills.

Randhir Singh, Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner, who presided over the meeting, told the association members that the department was launching a campaign on the issuance of bills by shopkeepers. To create awareness among the masses, the department had already pasted stickers in shops, aired jingles on FM Radio and played video clips on cinema screens.

Singh informed the members that it was mandatory for each retailer to issue a bill for every transaction above Rs 200. If demanded, the shopkeeper had to issue a bill even if the transaction was less than Rs 200.

The defaulters would have to bear a fine of Rs 25,000 or would be penalised as per the provisions laid down in the GST Act, 2017, whichever was higher for evasion of tax.

Officers of the department also addressed the issues of the shopkeepers and assured cooperation.

Arun Kumar, Pradeep Rawal, Partap Singh and Deepak Bhatt, excise and taxation officers, and members of the Marble Market Association were also present during the meeting.