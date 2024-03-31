Excise Dept, police conduct search at 4 liquor bottling plants

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

To check smuggling of liquor, the UT Excise Department today conducted a joint inspection/search along with the police at four bottling plants in the city. The search was conducted on the directions of Excise Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh at the bottling plants of M/s Empire Alcobrew Pvt Ltd; Queen Distillers & Bottlers Pvt Ltd; Shivalik Beverages Pvt Ltd; and Zannat Distilleries Pvt Ltd.

The search started at 9 am. The Police Department had obtained search warrants from the court.

To curb the menace of interstate smuggling and for round-the-clock surveillance of the bottling plants in Chandigarh, deployment of security guards has been enhanced. Dedicated joint teams of the Excise and Police Departments have been deployed at bottling plants of each liquor licensee.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.