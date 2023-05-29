Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 28

In a state-wide operation, the Excise Department carried out a checking and monitoring operation against liquor bars and restaurants in parts of the district, including Nayagaon, last night and seized hookahs, beer, illicit liquor being served to customers in violation of law.

Excise and taxation officials said in the Nayagaon area, a restaurant, “I love Hot shot” was found serving hookahs to its customers along with beer meant for sale in Chandigarh only. During a search of the restaurant, 20 hookahs, seven bottles of beer, tobacco flavors and charcoal were confiscated. A case has been registered against the owners under the Punjab Excise Act, 1914; the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003; Poison Act, 1919, and the Indian Penal Code at the Nayagaon police station.

The officials said when the excise team raided the place, all persons fled the spot. The police are trying to identify the owner of the outlet. “It was a totally illegal outlet with no permission at all,” the police said.

At the Bestech mall, Sector 66, three bars, “Burj” (W White Hospitality), “Skull” (Friend’s Hospitality) and “Mask Lounge and Bars” were found carrying out operations beyond the permissible timings, the officials said. Penal action has been initiated against the bars under the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, and the Punjab Liquor Licence Rules, 1956. The excise teams were led by Additional Commissioner (Excise) Naresh Dubey and AIG (Excise) Gurjot Singh.

Earlier raid

On December 12 last year, the Excise Department had raided “Burj” at the Bestech Square Mall, Mohali, and recovered 80 boxes of liquor, 20 of which were meant for sale in Chandigarh only. When the raid was conducted around 2 am, around 300 people were present at the spot. The owners and managers were reportedly booked under the Excise Act.